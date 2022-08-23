 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Owen Shipton moves from Notts TV to BBC East Midlands

BBC East Midlands
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
BBC East Midlands has appointed Owen Shipton as a journalist. Owen was previously head of output and senior producer at Notts TV where he worked for over seven years. He can be found tweeting @OwenShipton.

