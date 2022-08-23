Owen Shipton moves from Notts TV to BBC East Midlands
BBC East Midlands has appointed Owen Shipton as a journalist. Owen was previously head of output and senior producer at Notts TV where he worked for over seven years. He can be found tweeting @OwenShipton.
