News / Consumer

Paddy Maddison joins OPUMO

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
OPUMO has appointed Paddy Maddison as editor. He would like to receive relevant men’s footwear and apparel releases. Paddy will be overseeing direction and growth of OPUMO’s online editorial content with a focus on menswear, including sneakers, sports fashion, running & cycling apparel and anything that bridges the gap between function and fashion.
Paddy joins the title after a decade of freelance writing and editing. He has previously worked with titles such as Esquire, The Independent, Men’s Health and FashionBeans. He will be continuing to write for his regular publications on a freelance basis alongside his new duties at OPUMO.
