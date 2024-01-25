Pair of appointments at Muckle Media

Creative communications agency Muckle Media has welcomed two new employees, Michael Scobbie and Hannah Blackford. The pair will join the agency’s B2B, crisis and corporate communications specialist team, with Michael joining as head of B2B and corporate communications and Hannah being appointed as senior account manager.

Michael joins the agency from Scottish SPCA where he was head of communications and marketing, bringing experience in strategic communications and reputation management.

Hannah joins from a London-based strategic communications agency, where she led campaigns for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and AstraZenca.