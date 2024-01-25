 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Pair of appointments at Muckle Media

By Rob Lock
18 hours ago
Creative communications agency Muckle Media has welcomed two new employees, Michael Scobbie and Hannah Blackford. The pair will join the agency’s B2B, crisis and corporate communications specialist team, with Michael joining as head of B2B and corporate communications and Hannah being appointed as senior account manager.

Michael joins the agency from Scottish SPCA where he was head of communications and marketing, bringing experience in strategic communications and reputation management.

Hannah joins from a London-based strategic communications agency, where she led campaigns for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and AstraZenca.

