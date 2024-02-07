Pair of appointments at Shooting Star

Left to right: Dan Bratton and Jacob Porter

Marketing and digital agency Shooting Star has welcomed two new employees, Dan Bratton and Jacob Porter. The pair will strengthen the team’s digital marketing services which include social media management and video production.

Dan has been appointed as digital content executive and will be responsible for creating online content, developing social media strategies, and running advertising campaigns.

Jacob is the agency’s new digital marketer. His role involves creating digital marketing strategies, SEO and website management.