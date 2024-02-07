 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Pair of appointments at Shooting Star

By Rob Lock
14 hours ago
Left to right: Dan Bratton and Jacob Porter

Marketing and digital agency Shooting Star has welcomed two new employees, Dan Bratton and Jacob Porter. The pair will strengthen the team’s digital marketing services which include social media management and video production.

Dan has been appointed as digital content executive and will be responsible for creating online content, developing social media strategies, and running advertising campaigns.

Jacob is the agency’s new digital marketer. His role involves creating digital marketing strategies, SEO and website management.

Shooting Star