News / PR

Pair of client wins for Skout

Skout PR
By Rob Lock
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

B2B PR and marketing agency Skout has been appointed by LumApps and The Clear Company.

LumApps is an employee experience platform that aims to help businesses engage employees through personalised communications, regardless of location or language. Skout will be supporting the business as it moves into the UK as its latest EMEA target market.

The Clear Company are specialists in diversity and inclusion and help companies who are seeking to place D&I at the heart of everything they do. Having made its name in the enterprise market, Skout has been appointed to help the consultancy to launch its product into the SME market.