Pair of client wins for Starscream Communications

Audio PR agency, Starscream Communications, has been appointed by two new international clients: Joué Music and TAD Laboratories.

Based in Bordeaux, France, Joué Music specialise in musical products offering beginners their first step into digital music making. Its newest launch – Joué Play – comprises a backpack-friendly Board with interchangeable pads which instantly transform the instrument into a guitar, keyboard, drums or xylophone. Starscream Communications will help Joué deliver its user-friendly musical instruments to the masses across the UK and US.

Technical Audio Devices Laboratories, Inc. (TAD) design and manufacture high-end audio components and speaker systems for both the consumer and professional audio sectors. Starscream will be working closely with TAD’s exclusive US/Canadian distributor to continue to promote TAD’s line of luxury speaker systems and engineering heritage in North America.