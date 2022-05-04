 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Pair of client wins for Starscream Communications

Starscream
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Audio PR agency, Starscream Communications, has been appointed by two new international clients: Joué Music and TAD Laboratories.

Based in Bordeaux, France, Joué Music specialise in musical products offering beginners their first step into digital music making. Its newest launch – Joué Play – comprises a backpack-friendly Board with interchangeable pads which instantly transform the instrument into a guitar, keyboard, drums or xylophone. Starscream Communications will help Joué deliver its user-friendly musical instruments to the masses across the UK and US.

Technical Audio Devices Laboratories, Inc. (TAD) design and manufacture high-end audio components and speaker systems for both the consumer and professional audio sectors. Starscream will be working closely with TAD’s exclusive US/Canadian distributor to continue to promote TAD’s line of luxury speaker systems and engineering heritage in North America.

Starscream Communictions