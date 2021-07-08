 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Pair of staff appointments at Pure

By Rob Lock
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Pure

Pure has expanded its photography and video department with the addition of two new recruits, with Paul Young joining as head photographer and Rhianna Thomas as photography assistant.

As a specialist in room set photography, Paul has worked for a number of high-profile brands including B&Q, DFS, Nike, Mamas & Papas, Dunelm, Cotton Traders and SCS. At Pure he will be responsible for leading photography and video shoots for the company’s client base.

Having achieved a first-class BA Hons in photography at Leeds Arts University, Rhianna joins Pure full time after working with the company around her studies.

Tags:
PURE