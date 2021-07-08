Pair of staff appointments at Pure

Pure has expanded its photography and video department with the addition of two new recruits, with Paul Young joining as head photographer and Rhianna Thomas as photography assistant.

As a specialist in room set photography, Paul has worked for a number of high-profile brands including B&Q, DFS, Nike, Mamas & Papas, Dunelm, Cotton Traders and SCS. At Pure he will be responsible for leading photography and video shoots for the company’s client base.

Having achieved a first-class BA Hons in photography at Leeds Arts University, Rhianna joins Pure full time after working with the company around her studies.