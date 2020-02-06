Panavision appoints Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has been appointed as global agency for Panavision, provider of end-to-end production equipment and post services for the episodic, commercial and feature film markets worldwide.

The agency will promote the end-to-end product and service offerings of several Panavision brands including Light Iron, LEE Filters and Panalux. The account will be run out of its Los Angeles and London offices, with the goal of expanding awareness of Panavision’s brands among key stakeholders using a mix of content marketing and media relations.