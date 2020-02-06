 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Panavision appoints Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

By Oswin Knuckles
13 hours ago
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has been appointed as global agency for Panavision, provider of end-to-end production equipment and post services for the episodic, commercial and feature film markets worldwide.

The agency will promote the end-to-end product and service offerings of several Panavision brands including Light Iron, LEE Filters and Panalux. The account will be run out of its Los Angeles and London offices, with the goal of expanding awareness of Panavision’s brands among key stakeholders using a mix of content marketing and media relations.

