parcelLab appoints Diffusion UK
International integrated communications agency Diffusion has been appointed by parcelLab, the operations experience management platform, to help amplify its brand profile in the UK and increase demand for its post-sales experience platform.
Having engaged Diffusion US as its agency of record in May 2021, parcelLab has now expanded Diffusion’s remit to include the UK market, following the company’s Series C funding of $112 million earlier this year. Working already with over 550 brands including Farfetch, Hotel Chocolat and Bose to improve the post-purchase experience for retailers and customers, the partnership will support parcelLab’s continued growth in the UK. Diffusion’s campaign will support the in-market demand generation strategy and boost its brand visibility amongst target C-suite, e-commerce and marketing audiences through a creative, content-led thought leadership strategy.