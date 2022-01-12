 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
parcelLab appoints Diffusion UK

diffusion pr
By Oswin Knuckles
17 hours ago
International integrated communications agency Diffusion has been appointed by parcelLab, the operations experience management platform, to help amplify its brand profile in the UK and increase demand for its  post-sales experience platform.

Having engaged Diffusion US as its agency of record in May 2021, parcelLab has now expanded Diffusion’s remit to include the UK market, following the company’s Series C funding of $112 million earlier this year. Working already with over 550 brands including Farfetch, Hotel Chocolat and Bose to improve the post-purchase experience for retailers and customers, the partnership will support parcelLab’s continued growth in the UK. Diffusion’s campaign will support the in-market demand generation strategy and boost its brand visibility amongst target C-suite, e-commerce and marketing audiences through a creative, content-led thought leadership strategy.

