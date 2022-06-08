 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

PASHN launches to deliver specialist solutions for fashion, leisure and entertainment brands

Pashin
By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

PASHN – a specialist media agency serving fashion, leisure and entertainment brands – has launched.

Founded by David Swannell and Adam Hopkinson, together with clients Boohoo Group and Prevayl, the agency will use its long-standing collective expertise in these sectors to deliver relevant and contemporary media solutions for the brands and releases that provide the world’s passion points.

David has over twenty years of experience working with fashion and entertainment brands – including Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Boohoo Group brands.

Adam has been an agent for brands including Universal Music Group, Bethesda, and Studio Canal, and a consultant to brands including Gymshark and The Hut Group.

PASHN