PASHN launches to deliver specialist solutions for fashion, leisure and entertainment brands

PASHN – a specialist media agency serving fashion, leisure and entertainment brands – has launched.

Founded by David Swannell and Adam Hopkinson, together with clients Boohoo Group and Prevayl, the agency will use its long-standing collective expertise in these sectors to deliver relevant and contemporary media solutions for the brands and releases that provide the world’s passion points.

David has over twenty years of experience working with fashion and entertainment brands – including Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Boohoo Group brands.

Adam has been an agent for brands including Universal Music Group, Bethesda, and Studio Canal, and a consultant to brands including Gymshark and The Hut Group.