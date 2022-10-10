Patrick McGauley joins RICS
RICS (The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) has appointed Patrick McGauley as journals & content editor, editing the RICS Property Journal with the focus on commercial property. Prior to this, Patrick was a digital development editor at The Open University.
