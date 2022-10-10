 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Patrick McGauley joins RICS

RICS
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 hour ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

RICS (The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) has appointed Patrick McGauley as journals & content editor, editing the RICS Property Journal with the focus on commercial property. Prior to this, Patrick was a digital development editor at The Open University.

