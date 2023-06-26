 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Patrick Rhys Atack joins GlobalData

GlobalData
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
GlobalData has appointed Patrick Rhys Atack as editor – transport, working across Ship Technology, Airport Technology and Rail Technology. Patrick leads the digital-first news teams, working with trainee reporters Noah Bovenizer and Caterina Vitale.

Airport Technology GlobalData Patrick Rhys Atack Rail Technology Ship Technology

Recent news related to airport-technology.com, railway-technology.com or ship-technology.com

Varsha Saraogi joins the team at GlobalData

