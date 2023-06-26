Patrick Rhys Atack joins GlobalData
GlobalData has appointed Patrick Rhys Atack as editor – transport, working across Ship Technology, Airport Technology and Rail Technology. Patrick leads the digital-first news teams, working with trainee reporters Noah Bovenizer and Caterina Vitale.
