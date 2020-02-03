 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Paul Montague-Smith joins MRM

By Rob Lock
30 mins ago
Paul Montague-Smith

MRM, the financial services communications consultancy, has appointed Paul Montague-Smith as its new senior counsel for public affairs.

Working with MRM to oversee its public affairs capability, Paul will provide counsel on political and regulatory issues impacting the financial services sector.

He will work across MRM’s broad spectrum of clients, which ranges from consumer-facing financial services businesses to institutional asset managers, acting as an in-house, on-hand strategist and adviser.

