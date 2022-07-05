Paul Sawers joins TC (TechCrunch Europe) as a Senior Reporter
TC (TechCrunch Europe) has appointed Paul Sawers as a senior writer, covering UK and European enterprise technology and start-ups. He also has a particular interest in open source software and its intersection with the world of business. Prior to joining TechCrunch, Paul was the European correspondent for VentureBeat, and the apps & media editor at The Next Web.
