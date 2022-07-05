 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Paul Sawers joins TC (TechCrunch Europe) as a Senior Reporter

TechCrunch
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

TC (TechCrunch Europe) has appointed Paul Sawers as a senior writer, covering UK and European enterprise technology and start-ups. He also has a particular interest in open source software and its intersection with the world of business. Prior to joining TechCrunch, Paul was the European correspondent for VentureBeat, and the apps & media editor at The Next Web.

