Paul Trainer named Editor of GlasgowWorld
National World Publishing Limited has appointed Paul Trainer as editor of GlasgowWorld, the online guide to what’s on, where to eat and drink, places to see, showcasing the best of Scotland’s biggest city. Prior to this, he was the content director and publisher of Glasgowist.
