News / Consumer

Paul Trainer named Editor of GlasgowWorld

GlasgowWorld
By Siergiej Miloczkin
4 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

National World Publishing Limited has appointed Paul Trainer as editor of GlasgowWorld, the online guide to what’s on, where to eat and drink, places to see, showcasing the best of Scotland’s biggest city. Prior to this, he was the content director and publisher of Glasgowist.

 

GlasgowWorld Paul Trainer

