Perfect ten for Fox Agency

Fox Agency, the Integrated B2B tech marketing agency, has appointed ten new team members across multiple fields, resulting in a team expansion of 25% in under six months.
The full list of new recruits includes:
Group account director, Rachel Lofthouse
Account director, Dave Beresford
Account director, Amanda Holmes
Account director, Beatriz Paiva
Senior motion designer, Joe Lyons
3D and motions designer, Hannah Leadbeater
Digital campaigns executive, Ricky Sayles
Junior producer, Hannah Teasdale
PR executive, Eloise McCormack
Associate PR executive, Rebekah Pittman