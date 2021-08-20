Perfect ten for Fox Agency

Fox Agency, the Integrated B2B tech marketing agency, has appointed ten new team members across multiple fields, resulting in a team expansion of 25% in under six months.

The full list of new recruits includes:

Group account director, Rachel Lofthouse

Account director, Dave Beresford

Account director, Amanda Holmes

Account director, Beatriz Paiva

Senior motion designer, Joe Lyons

3D and motions designer, Hannah Leadbeater

Digital campaigns executive, Ricky Sayles

Junior producer, Hannah Teasdale

PR executive, Eloise McCormack

Associate PR executive, Rebekah Pittman