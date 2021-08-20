 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Perfect ten for Fox Agency

By Rob Lock
7 hours ago
Fox Agency

Fox Agency, the Integrated B2B tech marketing agency, has appointed ten new team members across multiple fields, resulting in a team expansion of 25% in under six months.

The full list of new recruits includes:

Group account director, Rachel Lofthouse
Account director, Dave Beresford
Account director, Amanda Holmes
Account director, Beatriz Paiva
Senior motion designer, Joe Lyons
3D and motions designer, Hannah Leadbeater
Digital campaigns executive, Ricky Sayles
Junior producer, Hannah Teasdale
PR executive, Eloise McCormack
Associate PR executive, Rebekah Pittman

