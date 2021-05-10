Performance Marketing World (PMW) launches

Haymarket has added to its marcomms stable of publications with the launch of Performance Marketing World (PMW). The digital brand joins Campaign and PRWeek in its focus on the global communications industry and will aim to break down the digital marketing eco-system for its readers.

Content will include business case studies, opinion pieces from industry thought leaders as well as sector-led news and interviews.

Haymarket’s C&IT (Conference & Incentive Travel) editor Calum Di Lieto will lead as launch editor in London.