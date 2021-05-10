 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Performance Marketing World (PMW) launches

By Phoebe-Jane Boyd
1 day ago
Performance Marketing World

Haymarket has added to its marcomms stable of publications with the launch of Performance Marketing World (PMW). The digital brand joins Campaign and PRWeek in its focus on the global communications industry and will aim to break down the digital marketing eco-system for its readers.

Content will include business case studies, opinion pieces from industry thought leaders as well as sector-led news and interviews.

Haymarket’s C&IT (Conference & Incentive Travel) editor Calum Di Lieto will lead as launch editor in London.

