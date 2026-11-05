 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Permanent appointment for Rhuanedd Richards at the BBC

BBC
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
[email protected]

The BBC has appointed Rhuanedd Richards as director of BBC Nations, with immediate effect. Rhuanedd, who previously held the role on an interim basis, will also join the BBC Executive Committee.

In her role, Rhuanedd will oversee the BBC’s operations and editorial strategy across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as BBC Local in England. She will focus on strengthening regional journalism and programming, ensuring content reflects communities across the UK and supporting audience growth across digital platforms.

BBC Rhuanedd Richards

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • BBC Television
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login