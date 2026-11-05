Permanent appointment for Rhuanedd Richards at the BBC

The BBC has appointed Rhuanedd Richards as director of BBC Nations, with immediate effect. Rhuanedd, who previously held the role on an interim basis, will also join the BBC Executive Committee.

In her role, Rhuanedd will oversee the BBC’s operations and editorial strategy across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as BBC Local in England. She will focus on strengthening regional journalism and programming, ensuring content reflects communities across the UK and supporting audience growth across digital platforms.