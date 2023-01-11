 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Peter MacLeod promoted to Editor at Logistics Business Magazine

Logistics Business
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Logistics Business Magazine has promoted Peter MacLeod to the position of editor at the publication. He was previously news editor at the magazine. Peter has also been appointed as co-host of the Last Mile Prophets video podcast, in which he partners with Last Mile Experts’ Marek Różycki to discuss the latest developments in the fast moving sector of the post and parcel industry.

Last Mile Prophets Logistics Business Magazine Peter MacLeod

