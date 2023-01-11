Peter MacLeod promoted to Editor at Logistics Business Magazine
Logistics Business Magazine has promoted Peter MacLeod to the position of editor at the publication. He was previously news editor at the magazine. Peter has also been appointed as co-host of the Last Mile Prophets video podcast, in which he partners with Last Mile Experts’ Marek Różycki to discuss the latest developments in the fast moving sector of the post and parcel industry.
