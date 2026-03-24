 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Phoebe Stone named content editor (features) at Waitrose Food

Waitrose Food
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Waitrose Food has named Phoebe Stone as content editor (features). She’s interested in hearing from PRs about restaurants, books, food trends and talent opportunities, and from writers about in-depth stories on food and culture, as well as personal food narratives.

Phoebe Stone Waitrose & Partners Food Waitrose Food

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Phoebe Stone
  • Waitrose & Partners Food
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login