Phoebe Stone named content editor (features) at Waitrose Food
Waitrose Food has named Phoebe Stone as content editor (features). She’s interested in hearing from PRs about restaurants, books, food trends and talent opportunities, and from writers about in-depth stories on food and culture, as well as personal food narratives.
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Phoebe Stone
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