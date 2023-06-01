Plant and Civil Engineer appoints Emma Cowan as Editor
Publishing House 4SM has appointed Emma Cowan as editor of Plant and Civil Engineer, taking over from David Stokes, who remains group editor for the company. Emma covers the plant, construction, quarrying, civil engineering and waste recycling industries in Ireland. Prior to this, she was the editor of Specify magazine.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Emma Cowan
-
Plant and Civil Engineer (PCE)
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story