 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Plant and Civil Engineer appoints Emma Cowan as Editor

Plant & Civil Engineer
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Publishing House 4SM has appointed Emma Cowan as editor of Plant and Civil Engineer, taking over from David Stokes, who remains group editor for the company. Emma covers the plant, construction, quarrying, civil engineering and waste recycling industries in Ireland. Prior to this, she was the editor of Specify magazine.

4SM Emma Cowan Plant and Civil Engineer

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emma Cowan
  • Plant and Civil Engineer (PCE)
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login