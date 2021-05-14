 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Platform Communications expands brief with IBC

By Rob Lock
7 hours ago
Platform Communications

Platform Communications has expanded its brief with IBC to include its marketing services activities.

The move comes three months after IBC appointed Platform to handle its strategic PR/communications and will see the agency deliver a fully integrated communications program. The brief spans a wide range of activities that include overall marketing campaign development, communications planning, messaging and content creation, media relations, media partnership management, email marketing, social media management and web content.

