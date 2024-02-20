 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Platform Communications launches expanded content marketing offering with the appointment of James McKeown

Platform 2
By Andrew Strutt
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Platform Communications has announced the appointment of James McKeown as director, leading a comprehensive suite of content marketing services.

The new division, called “Story”, will work alongside Platform’s “Engage” PR, comms and social selling offering and its recently announced “Build” Go-to-Market lead generation and sales enablement capability to provide an integrated solution for building brands and driving sales.