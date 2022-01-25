 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
POD Studios appoints Jargon PR

Jargon PR
By Oswin Knuckles
22 hours ago
International PR agency Jargon PR has been appointed by POD Studios, a paid digital marketing agency based in London. Jargon PR will work with POD Studios on an ongoing awards-led campaign that will celebrate the growth of the business and increase the presence for the brand in the digital marketing space. The campaign will aim to drive POD Studios’ authority within the digital marketing industry and create a competitive edge for the business, showcasing the capabilities of the agency.

