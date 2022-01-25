POD Studios appoints Jargon PR
International PR agency Jargon PR has been appointed by POD Studios, a paid digital marketing agency based in London. Jargon PR will work with POD Studios on an ongoing awards-led campaign that will celebrate the growth of the business and increase the presence for the brand in the digital marketing space. The campaign will aim to drive POD Studios’ authority within the digital marketing industry and create a competitive edge for the business, showcasing the capabilities of the agency.