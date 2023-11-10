PR Agency One chosen by Housr

PR Agency One has been appointed by Housr to take its brand to the next level, ahead of its expansion stateside.

The student living start-up which streamlines the process of finding a student property, and organising and paying for utility bills, has selected PR Agency One to raise its profile on both sides of the Atlantic.

The agency will support Housr and its co-founder & CEO, Harry Panter, in developing their profile through a strategic PR and social media campaign which integrates earned media, video and content, to generate media coverage in top-tier national, broadcast and trade press.