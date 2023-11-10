 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
PR Agency One chosen by Housr

By Rob Lock
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

PR Agency One has been appointed by Housr to take its brand to the next level, ahead of its expansion stateside.

The student living start-up which streamlines the process of finding a student property, and organising and paying for utility bills, has selected PR Agency One to raise its profile on both sides of the Atlantic.

The agency will support Housr and its co-founder & CEO, Harry Panter, in developing their profile through a strategic PR and social media campaign which integrates earned media, video and content, to generate media coverage in top-tier national, broadcast and trade press.