PR Agency One chosen by Releaf

Releaf
By Rob Lock
23 hours ago
PR Agency One has been appointed by Releaf, the UK’s first all-in-one medical cannabis e-clinic and creators of the legally compliant registered cannabis card, to launch its services and provide ongoing PR support.

The agency has been tasked with overseeing the launch of Releaf’s Medicinal Cannabis Card and the e-clinic launch, with clear goals to build brand visibility and bring awareness to the services they offer, as well as developing an understanding of the product and its industry, alongside the benefits of its services amongst their main target audiences – patients, industry heads, law enforcement and the public.

