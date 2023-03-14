 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
PR Agency One chosen by So Body Co

By Rob Lock
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

PR Agency One has been appointed by collagen supplement brand So Body Co.

The UK agency has been tasked with promoting two of So Body Co’s hero products – Peptigen+ Multi-Collagen and CollaSlim.

Following a competitive pitch, the agency has been tasked with delivering an integrated UK PR strategy for both hero products, building both awareness and commercial outcomes, as well as developing an understanding of the wider health benefits of collagen amongst key audiences.