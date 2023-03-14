PR Agency One chosen by So Body Co
PR Agency One has been appointed by collagen supplement brand So Body Co.
The UK agency has been tasked with promoting two of So Body Co’s hero products – Peptigen+ Multi-Collagen and CollaSlim.
Following a competitive pitch, the agency has been tasked with delivering an integrated UK PR strategy for both hero products, building both awareness and commercial outcomes, as well as developing an understanding of the wider health benefits of collagen amongst key audiences.