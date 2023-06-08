PR Agency One launch News Hub service and hire head of news

PR Agency One is launching its News Hub service, which puts clients at the heart of the national news headlines, with the appointment of its first head of news.

Katie Sewell, former Reach plc journalist and senior reporter at the Daily Express, has joined PR Agency One to head up its News Hub. The new headline-generating offering links journalistic expertise with insight-led campaign strategy. It also includes award-winning data and insight tools and lead generation insight, supporting the agency’s ‘creative effectiveness’ proposition.