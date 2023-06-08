 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

PR Agency One launch News Hub service and hire head of news

Katie Sewell
By Andrew Strutt
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

PR Agency One is launching its News Hub service, which puts clients at the heart of the national news headlines, with the appointment of its first head of news.

Katie Sewell, former Reach plc journalist and senior reporter at the Daily Express, has joined PR Agency One to head up its News Hub. The new headline-generating offering links journalistic expertise with insight-led campaign strategy. It also includes award-winning data and insight tools and lead generation insight, supporting the agency’s ‘creative effectiveness’ proposition.

Katie Sewell PR Agency One