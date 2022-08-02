 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Alex Jee at Kentish Express and KentOnline

Kentish Express
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Kentish Express and KentOnline have appointed Alex Jee as chief reporter, covering news in east Kent, including Ashford, Dover, Folkestone and Hythe. He is also now responsible for stepping into a more editorial role when cover is needed.

Alex previously served as reporter at the title.

Alex Jee Kentish Express KentOnline

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alex Jee
  • Kentish Express
    11 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login