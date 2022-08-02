Promotion for Alex Jee at Kentish Express and KentOnline
Kentish Express and KentOnline have appointed Alex Jee as chief reporter, covering news in east Kent, including Ashford, Dover, Folkestone and Hythe. He is also now responsible for stepping into a more editorial role when cover is needed.
Alex previously served as reporter at the title.
