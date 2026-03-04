 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Holly Carver at Aesthetics Journal

Aesthetics Journal
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Aesthetics Journal has promoted Holly Carver to editor and content manager.

In this role she will lead all editorial decisions and shape the future direction of content, as well as oversee the editorial side of leading events including the Aesthetics Conference and Exhibition, Clinical Cosmetic Regenerative Congress, and The Aesthetics Awards. Holly was previously deputy editor and content manager at the title.

Aesthetics Journal Holly Carver

