Promotion for Holly Carver at Aesthetics Journal
Aesthetics Journal has promoted Holly Carver to editor and content manager.
In this role she will lead all editorial decisions and shape the future direction of content, as well as oversee the editorial side of leading events including the Aesthetics Conference and Exhibition, Clinical Cosmetic Regenerative Congress, and The Aesthetics Awards. Holly was previously deputy editor and content manager at the title.
Recent news related to Aesthetics Journal
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Holly Carver
-
Aesthetics Journal
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story