 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Julia Michalska at The Art Newspaper

The Art Newspaper
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Art Newspaper has promoted Julia Michalska to global editor-in-chief. Julia has been with the title for nearly two decades, working her way from editorial assistant to interim co-editor. As global editor-in-chief she will lead on global editorial strategy and be responsible for the print and digital publications.

Julia Michalska The Art Newspaper

Recent news related to The Art Newspaper

Financial Times drafts in Art Market Columnist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Julia Michalska
  • The Art Newspaper
    17 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login