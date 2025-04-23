Promotion for Julia Michalska at The Art Newspaper
The Art Newspaper has promoted Julia Michalska to global editor-in-chief. Julia has been with the title for nearly two decades, working her way from editorial assistant to interim co-editor. As global editor-in-chief she will lead on global editorial strategy and be responsible for the print and digital publications.
