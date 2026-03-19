Promotion for Melissa Bradshaw at FoodBev Media

Melissa Bradshaw has been promoted from deputy editor to group editor at FoodBev Media. The new role brings the responsibility of managing the editorial team at FoodBev Media and overseeing content across FoodBev, The Plant Base and Refreshment publications.

She is now the editor of their flagship food and beverage publication, FoodBev, and will continue to edit The Plant Base, which now sits as a quarterly supplement inside FoodBev magazine.