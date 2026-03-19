 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Melissa Bradshaw at FoodBev Media

FoodBev
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Melissa Bradshaw has been promoted from deputy editor to group editor at FoodBev Media. The new role brings the responsibility of managing the editorial team at FoodBev Media and overseeing content across FoodBev, The Plant Base and Refreshment publications.

She is now the editor of their flagship food and beverage publication, FoodBev, and will continue to edit The Plant Base, which now sits as a quarterly supplement inside FoodBev magazine.

FoodBev Melissa Bradshaw Refreshment The Plant Base

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Melissa Bradshaw
  • FoodBev
    5 contacts
  • Refreshment
    3 contacts
  • The Plant Base
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login