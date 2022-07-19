Promotion for Nicholas Kingsley at Railway Gazette International

Railway Gazette International has appointed Nicholas Kingsley as executive editor. He will focus on commissioning and creating content across the full portfolio of Railway Gazette Group’s activity in B2B media for the global rail sector. This includes news and analysis at railwaygazette.com and long-form technical and policy-driven features in monthly subscription magazine Railway Gazette International. Nicholas will also help shape the format of the live and online events portfolio, which include interactive live broadcasts and four in person rail events per year, two in North America and two in Europe.