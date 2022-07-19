 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Nicholas Kingsley at Railway Gazette International

Railway Gazette International
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
Railway Gazette International has appointed Nicholas Kingsley as executive editor. He will focus on commissioning and creating content across the full portfolio of Railway Gazette Group’s activity in B2B media for the global rail sector. This includes news and analysis at railwaygazette.com and long-form technical and policy-driven features in monthly subscription magazine Railway Gazette International. Nicholas will also help shape the format of the live and online events portfolio, which include interactive live broadcasts and four in person rail events per year, two in North America and two in Europe.

Nicholas Kingsley Railway Gazette International

