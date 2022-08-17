Promotion for Ruth Faulkner at Retail Jeweller
Retail Jeweller has promoted Ruth Faulkner from editor to managing editor. In this role Ruth will be responsible for the editorial and commercial functions of all areas of the brand which include editorial output, commercial performance, event content and delivery and brand innovation and development.
