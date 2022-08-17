 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Ruth Faulkner at Retail Jeweller

Retail Jeweller
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Retail Jeweller has promoted Ruth Faulkner from editor to managing editor. In this role Ruth will be responsible for the editorial and commercial functions of all areas of the brand which include editorial output, commercial performance, event content and delivery and brand innovation and development.

Retail Jeweller Ruth Faulkner

