News / Consumer

Promotion for Zach Watson at Heart

Heart
By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
Global has appointed Zach Watson as digital managing editor at Heart.

Zach will be responsible for the digital content strategy, day-to-day operations and visualisation of Heart on all digital platforms. He was previously deputy digital managing editor at Heart and can be found tweeting @zachawatson.

