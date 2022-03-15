Promotion for Zach Watson at Heart
Global has appointed Zach Watson as digital managing editor at Heart.
Zach will be responsible for the digital content strategy, day-to-day operations and visualisation of Heart on all digital platforms. He was previously deputy digital managing editor at Heart and can be found tweeting @zachawatson.
