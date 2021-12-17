Promotion for Zasha Whiteway-Wilkinson at Gloucestershire Live
Gloucestershire Live has promoted Zasha Whiteway-Wilkinson to content editor.
Zasha was previously senior digital reporter for the Reach Plc site and can be found tweeting @zashawwilkinson.
