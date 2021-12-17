 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Zasha Whiteway-Wilkinson at Gloucestershire Live

Gloucestershire Live
By Andrew Strutt
52 mins ago
Gloucestershire Live has promoted Zasha Whiteway-Wilkinson to content editor.

Zasha was previously senior digital reporter for the Reach Plc site and can be found tweeting @zashawwilkinson.

