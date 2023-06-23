 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Zoë Uglow at Tindle Newspapers Ltd.

Tindle Newspapers Ltd.
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
Tindle Newspapers Ltd. has promoted Zoë Uglow from Content Editor to Regional Editor. Zoë has responsibility for the Cornish & Devon Post Series, the Cornish Times and the Voice Newspapers series.

 

