Promotion for Zoë Uglow at Tindle Newspapers Ltd.
Tindle Newspapers Ltd. has promoted Zoë Uglow from Content Editor to Regional Editor. Zoë has responsibility for the Cornish & Devon Post Series, the Cornish Times and the Voice Newspapers series.
Recent news related to Cornish & Devon Post Series, Cornish Times or Truro Voice
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Zoe Uglow
-
Cornish & Devon Post Series
7 contacts
-
Cornish Times
5 contacts
-
Truro Voice
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story