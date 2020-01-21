Puffin appoints Premier to handle 80th birthday celebration campaign

Premier has been appointed by Puffin – the children’s imprint of Penguin Random House – to support all communication activity in 2020 throughout Puffin’s extensive 80th birthday celebrations.

The agency will deliver media relations throughout the year to raise awareness of the birthday and drive sales of a new celebratory collection, The Puffin Book of Big Dreams, which will be published on 14th May 2020. The collection of over 40 new stories and dreams will include authors and illustrators as well as classic content to embody Puffin’s past, present and future.

Puffin World of Stories (Winner of The Drum Social Purpose Awards – Best in Community Engagement 2019) is a programme funded by Puffin and run by the National Literary Trust, which aims to give primary schools the tools they need to help re-vitalise their school library as a hub of creativity and imagination.

Alongside the celebratory collection, notable flagpole moments and partnerships are planned for the 80th to reach new readers, which Premier will support on. These include a Puffin podcast hosted by author, comedian and YouTuber Humza Arshad, an extensive nationwide events programme and creative brand partnerships with MCM Comic Con and Into Film. Full details on all these activations and further partnerships and events will be revealed over the coming months.