 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Quest Magazine to relaunch in print

Quest
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Quest Magazine, a travel and lifestyle title featuring stories from entrepreneurs, expats, events, home and living, is set to relaunch its print edition in the UK in February 2024. The online magazine can be found at www.questbg.com and on Facebook and Instagram. Luisa Kearney is the editor-in-chief of the print and digital magazine and the fourth owner of the publication.

Luisa Kearney Quest Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Luisa Kearney
  • Quest Magazine
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login