Quest Magazine to relaunch in print
Quest Magazine, a travel and lifestyle title featuring stories from entrepreneurs, expats, events, home and living, is set to relaunch its print edition in the UK in February 2024. The online magazine can be found at www.questbg.com and on Facebook and Instagram. Luisa Kearney is the editor-in-chief of the print and digital magazine and the fourth owner of the publication.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Luisa Kearney
-
Quest Magazine
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story