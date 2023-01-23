 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Raft of wins for Sharp Relations

By Rob Lock
14 hours ago
Sharp Relations has been appointed by a number of new products and brands:

The agency has been appointed as the retained PR & social media consultancy for Pukpip, a new frozen snacking brand on a mission to help consumers eat more fruit in delicious and convenient ways.

Crave, the gluten-free snacking brand which recently won a listing on Aldi’s The Next Big Thing TV series, is also currently onboard with Sharp for a project.

Sharp has also been appointed to deliver the UK launch of Bareksten Spirits, a range of Norwegian craft spirits, bottling the essence of Norway using botanicals from Norwegian forests.

The agency is also working with Latin American food brand, Capsicana to increase visibility and brand awareness with creative cooks via a Big Night In Influencer campaign.

 

