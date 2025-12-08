 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
R&Co Communications chosen by Micheldever Tyre Services

Protyre
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
R&Co Communications will provide PR services along with organic and paid social media marketing for tyre distribution company Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) and its retail branch, Protyre Autocare.

R&Co’s experienced team of social media and PR specialists, which include former editors and journalists, will deliver PR and social media to support MTS and Protyre Autocare with brand building among B2C and B2B audiences as it looks to grow its market share.

R&Co Communications