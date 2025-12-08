R&Co Communications chosen by Micheldever Tyre Services

R&Co Communications will provide PR services along with organic and paid social media marketing for tyre distribution company Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) and its retail branch, Protyre Autocare.

R&Co’s experienced team of social media and PR specialists, which include former editors and journalists, will deliver PR and social media to support MTS and Protyre Autocare with brand building among B2C and B2B audiences as it looks to grow its market share.