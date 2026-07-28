R&Co Communications take on raft of new clients

R&Co Communications has added three new SEO clients to its roster and extended SEO support for two existing clients.

They have partnered with H3 Health, a doctor-led men’s health clinic specialising in hormone health, mental health and long-term wellbeing, to provide SEO, PR and social media services, and pioneering Essex SEND school Hatfield Wick Education, to support the launch and optimisation of its school campus website. R&Co has also been engaged by the England Illegal Money Lending team to increase its visibility in search engines.

In addition, R&Co has renewed its SEO agreement with Romanian animal charity Speranta Shelter and taken on additional SEO management responsibilities for supply chain client IPP.