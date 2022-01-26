Reach plc launch AberdeenLive

AberdeenLive, a website focusing on news and what’s on in the city of Aberdeen and aimed at those who live there or may visit, launched earlier this week.

Published by Reach plc and edited by Paul Fisher, the daily website covers Aberdeen news, Scottish news, traffic & travel, crime, education, health, history, jobs, politics, property and UK & world news. Also working on the title are news editor Jon Hebditch and engagement producer Katie Forbes, responsible for looking after the sites social media channels and creating engagement within the city’s community. Reporter Ciaran Shanks, previously at The Courier, will work to cover the ground of Aberdeen alongside trainee reporters Keiran Fleming, Jamie Saunderson, Thomas Durham, and Ruaraidh Britton.

The team can be found tweeting @aberdeenlive_.