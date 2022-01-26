 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Reach plc launch AberdeenLive

Aberdeen Live
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
18 hours ago
AberdeenLive, a website focusing on news and what’s on in the city of Aberdeen and aimed at those who live there or may visit, launched earlier this week.

Published by Reach plc and edited by Paul Fisher, the daily website covers Aberdeen news, Scottish news, traffic & travel, crime, education, health, history, jobs, politics, property and UK & world news. Also working on the title are news editor Jon Hebditch and engagement producer Katie Forbes, responsible for looking after the sites social media channels and creating engagement within the city’s community.  Reporter Ciaran Shanks, previously at The Courier, will work to cover the ground of Aberdeen alongside trainee reporters Keiran Fleming, Jamie SaundersonThomas Durham, and Ruaraidh Britton.

The team can be found tweeting @aberdeenlive_.

AberdeenLive Ciaran Shanks Jamie Saunderson Jon Hebditch Katie Forbes Keiran Fleming Paul Fisher Ruaraidh Britton Thomas Durham

