ReachFive selects Neo PR to deliver disruptive retailtech campaigns

Neo PR, the B2B technology PR agency, has been appointed as UK PR agency for ReachFive, the Paris-based provider of the cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) enterprise platform.

ReachFive’s cloud-based, API-first platform provides retailers with the capability to deploy consumer identity and access management with speed and at global scale, while maximising agility to keep up with the pace of digital change. Companies such as L’Occitane, Boulanger, Etam Group, Hachette Group, La Compagnie des Alpes, Monoprix and ENGIE use ReachFive to drive higher lifetime customer value, and improve marketing, commerce and customer service results.

Working with Neo PR will help to solidify ReachFive’s footprint in the UK, enticing retailers to take advantage of digital technology and put identity at the centre of the customer experience to drive personalisation, engagement and loyalty. Neo PR aims to do this by elevating the presence of ReachFive’s cloud-based API platform through thought leadership to create brand awareness and coverage within the industry.