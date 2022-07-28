 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Rebekah Chilvers re-joins Lynn News as Head of News

Lynn News
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Lynn News has appointed Rebekah Chilvers as head of news to be for responsible for overseeing and managing reporters in producing editorial content, and editing content. She will be covering topics particularly relevant to West Norfolk, North Norfolk and Breckland.

Rebekah joins from her digital news editor role at Suffolk News, and has also previously served as multimedia digital journalist at Lynn News.

 

Lynn News Rebekah Chilvers Suffolk News

