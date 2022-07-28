Rebekah Chilvers re-joins Lynn News as Head of News
Lynn News has appointed Rebekah Chilvers as head of news to be for responsible for overseeing and managing reporters in producing editorial content, and editing content. She will be covering topics particularly relevant to West Norfolk, North Norfolk and Breckland.
Rebekah joins from her digital news editor role at Suffolk News, and has also previously served as multimedia digital journalist at Lynn News.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rebekah Chilvers
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story