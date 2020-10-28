 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry expands European operations with France office and client win

By Tahmina Mannan
19 hours ago
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (‘the lorries’) has opened its first French office and appointed a European director to expand its operations in Europe.

Overseeing the agency’s European operations will be Hélène Joubert. She will work closely with the lorries’ UK director Hannah Patel and US director Meredith L. Eaton to manage client services and drive growth across Europe.

Supplementing the opening of the French office is a client win in the form of Cubik Partners, a Paris-based consulting and training firm specialising in lean management and operational excellence. The lorries will implement an integrated media relations campaign, focused on local case studies and growing the profile of key spokespeople, to help build brand awareness in a dense market.

