Red Lorry Yellow Lorry expands European operations with France office and client win

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (‘the lorries’) has opened its first French office and appointed a European director to expand its operations in Europe.

Overseeing the agency’s European operations will be Hélène Joubert. She will work closely with the lorries’ UK director Hannah Patel and US director Meredith L. Eaton to manage client services and drive growth across Europe.

Supplementing the opening of the French office is a client win in the form of Cubik Partners, a Paris-based consulting and training firm specialising in lean management and operational excellence. The lorries will implement an integrated media relations campaign, focused on local case studies and growing the profile of key spokespeople, to help build brand awareness in a dense market.