News / PR

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry expands with third U.S. office

Austin the lorries
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
Full-service b2b tech PR and marketing agency Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has opened a new North American office in Austin, Texas. The office supplements the lorries’ existing US sites in Boston and Los Angeles, increasing the agency’s global office count to six alongside its London headquarters and European locations in Paris and Berlin.

The lorries’ Austin office will seek to capitalize on this trend by supporting the agency’s roster of enterprise IT clients, covering a range of sectors including cloud infrastructure, blockchain, martech and cyber security.

