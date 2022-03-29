Reece Armstrong recruited to Drug Discovery World
Drug Discovery World has hired Reece Armstrong as deputy editor.
Reece joins from European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer where he had served as editor since September 2018. He can be found tweeting @reece92david.
