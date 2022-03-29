 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Reece Armstrong recruited to Drug Discovery World

Drug Discovery World
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Drug Discovery World has hired Reece Armstrong as deputy editor.

Reece joins from European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer where he had served as editor since September 2018. He can be found tweeting @reece92david.

