Refresh chosen by Dog & Bond

Integrated communications agency Refresh has been appointed by Dog & Bond, the bake-at-home dog treat brand, to lead its PR and media relations activity ahead of the busy Christmas gifting period.

The agency will drive brand awareness and online visibility for Dog & Bond through a targeted media relations campaign designed to secure high-quality online and print coverage.

Refresh will also manage media sampling, creative mailers, and product reviews, introducing journalists, influencers, and pet-loving audiences to baking for their dogs at home.