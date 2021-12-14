 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Relaunch for Silver Magazine

Silver Magazine
By Sarah Acheampong
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Silver Magazine has relaunched the print version of their magazine.

The title was previously a digital only magazine and will be published quarterly. The magazine caters to over 50s, covering everything from homes, health, money and work to fashion, travel and entertainment.

Silver Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Silver Magazine
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login